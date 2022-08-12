MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Holdings Raised by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in MarketAxess were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MarketAxess

In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total transaction of $495,952.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,789.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MarketAxess Trading Down 1.4 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MKTX shares. Compass Point raised MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $340.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $338.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $327.56.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $265.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $267.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.70. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.01 and a 12 month high of $487.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69 and a beta of 0.59.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 34.77%. The company had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 43.89%.

MarketAxess Profile

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Featured Stories

