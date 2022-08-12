Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 722 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in LKQ were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in LKQ by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in LKQ by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in LKQ by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in LKQ by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 159,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,556,000 after purchasing an additional 21,235 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in LKQ by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 103,112 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 17,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of LKQ in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

LKQ Stock Performance

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $251,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,552,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,031,012.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $251,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,552,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,031,012.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $3,820,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,472,056.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,071,617 shares of company stock worth $255,658,904. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $55.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $60.43.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.75%.

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.