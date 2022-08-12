Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,342,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,265,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,383,000 after purchasing an additional 19,071 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CBOE shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.14.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $117.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.57 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $424.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.56 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

