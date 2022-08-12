3,449 Shares in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 483,474.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,026,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,793,611,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024,878 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,072,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,987,000 after purchasing an additional 69,469 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,977,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,826,000 after purchasing an additional 107,767 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,211,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,367,000 after purchasing an additional 111,380 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.60.

Nordson Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $238.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $194.89 and a 52-week high of $272.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.82.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $635.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.90 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nordson’s payout ratio is 24.79%.

About Nordson

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.