Kentucky Retirement Systems Raises Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,900,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,053,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,215,615,000 after buying an additional 394,406 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,273,000. Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter worth approximately $33,390,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,507,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,487,000 after buying an additional 272,326 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $99.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.18. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $84.95 and a 12-month high of $129.48.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EMN. KeyCorp increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.07.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.