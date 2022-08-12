W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $762,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth $1,914,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank purchased 1,434 shares of W. R. Berkley stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $88,692.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE WRB opened at $65.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.87 and a 200-day moving average of $64.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.65. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $72.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 12.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WRB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.03.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Stories

