Kentucky Retirement Systems Grows Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Hasbro were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Hasbro by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hasbro by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Price Performance

Shares of HAS stock opened at $78.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.79. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.93 and a fifty-two week high of $105.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp cut Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Hasbro to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet cut Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.70.

About Hasbro

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.