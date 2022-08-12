Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $802,000 Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,950 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 3.2% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,096 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 25.7% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,292 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $102.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.63. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.07 and a 1-year high of $115.00. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 0.08.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Citrix Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

