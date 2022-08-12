Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Loews were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Loews by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 96,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Loews during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Loews by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in Loews by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 17,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on L. TheStreet cut Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,123 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $394,015.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,902. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 271,044 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $17,376,630.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,332,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,849,587.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,123 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $394,015.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,902. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 433,961 shares of company stock worth $27,850,985 in the last 90 days. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L opened at $57.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.34. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $51.35 and a 12 month high of $68.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.80%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

