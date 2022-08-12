Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 389 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 2.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 3.6% during the first quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 36.4% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PKG opened at $142.06 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $124.78 and a 12 month high of $168.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.64 and a 200-day moving average of $149.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.77.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 46.25%.

In related news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,219,479.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Packaging Co. of America news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $2,212,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,219,479.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna A. Harman acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $153.21 per share, with a total value of $76,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,497.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.14.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

