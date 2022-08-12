Kentucky Retirement Systems Grows Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Celanese were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Celanese by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in Celanese by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 25,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in Celanese by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CE. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.80.

Celanese Stock Performance

NYSE:CE opened at $116.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.22. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.74 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.16%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

