Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,066 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,796 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Owens Corning were worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OC. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 28,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 583,002 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,345,000 after acquiring an additional 317,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.92.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

Owens Corning Stock Up 2.8 %

In other Owens Corning news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $178,344.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,580.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $90.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $72.97 and a 52-week high of $101.12. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.51.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 12.44%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

