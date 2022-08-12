Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $4,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 55.6% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $96.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.08 and a 200-day moving average of $100.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of -192.86 and a beta of 1.32. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.14 and a 12 month high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 669.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.90) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LYV shares. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Macquarie upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.10.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

