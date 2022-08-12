Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $5,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,997,609,000 after acquiring an additional 215,128 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 4.2% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total transaction of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total transaction of $25,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,372.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,168 shares of company stock worth $1,616,903 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE DPZ opened at $404.13 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $321.15 and a 52 week high of $567.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $392.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.61.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $512.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $398.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $441.04.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.