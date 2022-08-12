Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Position Reduced by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 7.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 25.2% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 8.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 11.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $96.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.14 and a 12 month high of $127.75. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.86 and a beta of 1.32.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.90) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 669.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.10.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

