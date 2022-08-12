Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,074 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,601 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $5,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,164,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $417,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MLM opened at $364.88 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $284.99 and a one year high of $446.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $324.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.88.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.13). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.28 EPS for the current year.

MLM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $406.00 to $384.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $410.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $394.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.60.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

