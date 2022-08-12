Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Stock Position Raised by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 218.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. 96.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $99.90 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.97 and a 1-year high of $168.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.68 and its 200-day moving average is $106.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 24.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,124.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TER. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Teradyne from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Teradyne from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.55.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

