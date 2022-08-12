PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Stake Raised by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,289 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $5,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in PerkinElmer by 66.5% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 52,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 39,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,874,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 11,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,354,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total value of $524,877.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,199.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total value of $524,877.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,199.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $827,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,973.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,898 shares of company stock worth $2,083,263. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PerkinElmer Trading Up 1.7 %

Several research firms have issued reports on PKI. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.13.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $160.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.62. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $203.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.02.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 5.24%.

About PerkinElmer

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Further Reading

