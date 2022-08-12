Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ventas were worth $5,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Ventas by 2,053.8% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $51.55 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $64.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.56 and its 200 day moving average is $54.84. The company has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,031.21, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 3,600.72%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $981,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,960 shares in the company, valued at $43,335,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on VTR shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Ventas from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI set a $59.00 price objective on Ventas in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ventas from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

