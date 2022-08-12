Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $5.20 Million Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,833 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $5,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 25,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.9% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 10,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.69 per share, with a total value of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $98.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.72. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.26. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.51 and a 12-month high of $203.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.65%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.08.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

