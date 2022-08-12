Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $4.04 Million Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,538 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $4,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 29,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 12,010 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $117.43 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.80 and a fifty-two week high of $118.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 53.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

Insider Activity

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CFO Michael Paul Zechmeister sold 2,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $322,070.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,207 shares in the company, valued at $5,507,649.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Michael Paul Zechmeister sold 2,819 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $322,070.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,507,649.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 4,286 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $467,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,795,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,461 shares of company stock worth $3,842,537. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHRW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.10.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

See Also

