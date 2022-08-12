Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,581 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG stock opened at $39.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.88. The stock has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.41. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.35). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.04%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 42.53%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.