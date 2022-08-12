Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Position Increased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $215,229,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 834.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 187,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,847,000 after purchasing an additional 167,700 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,234,000 after acquiring an additional 161,789 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,435,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,853.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 129,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,011,000 after buying an additional 123,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $229.39 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.58 and a 52-week high of $234.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.06 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 110.91% and a negative return on equity of 204.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

ALNY has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $401,632.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 5,349 shares of company stock worth $1,033,073 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Featured Articles

