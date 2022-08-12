Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 144.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,660 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,058 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $5,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UHS. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,099,131 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $531,493,000 after buying an additional 502,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,811,217 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $494,162,000 after buying an additional 321,368 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,269,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $294,310,000 after buying an additional 307,066 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,947,621 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $252,528,000 after buying an additional 135,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,750,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $226,949,000 after buying an additional 1,051,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Universal Health Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price target on Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

Universal Health Services Trading Down 1.1 %

UHS stock opened at $111.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.63 and a 52-week high of $158.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.15%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.