Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 684 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in MongoDB were worth $5,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank boosted its position in MongoDB by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 6.9% during the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDB shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $378.00 to $368.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $405.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $401.17.

Shares of MDB opened at $368.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of -76.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.07. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $213.39 and a 1-year high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.19. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. The business had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $92,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 45,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,108,301.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $92,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 45,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,108,301.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total transaction of $129,316.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,152.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,795 shares of company stock valued at $12,357,981 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

