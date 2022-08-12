Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Short Interest Update

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEOGet Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a growth of 54.2% from the July 15th total of 29,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 45,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Civeo stock opened at $28.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.27. Civeo has a 1 year low of $17.69 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.23 million, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVEO. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Civeo in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Civeo during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Civeo by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Civeo during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Civeo during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

