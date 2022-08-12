Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 54.4% from the July 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.18. Invesco BulletShares has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $26.14.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
