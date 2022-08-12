Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 54.4% from the July 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.18. Invesco BulletShares has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $26.14.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 248.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

