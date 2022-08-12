Santander Bank Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKZHF) Short Interest Update

Santander Bank Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKZHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 55.3% from the July 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 177.0 days.

Santander Bank Polska Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BKZHF opened at 48.04 on Friday. Santander Bank Polska has a one year low of 48.04 and a one year high of 48.04.

About Santander Bank Polska

Santander Bank Polska SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services for individuals, small or medium-sized enterprises, corporate clients, and public sector institutions. It offers personal account, deposits and currencies, internet and mobile banking, and mobile contactless payments, and credit solutions.

