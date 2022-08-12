Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a growth of 55.7% from the July 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.4 days.

Endesa Trading Up 2.2 %

ELEZF opened at $18.68 on Friday. Endesa has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $24.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.22.

Get Endesa alerts:

Endesa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2021, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million customers covering a total area of approximately 195,794 square kilometers.

Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.