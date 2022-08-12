Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Short Interest Update

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 153,100 shares, an increase of 56.5% from the July 15th total of 97,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund stock opened at $4.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.54. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $8.40.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th.
About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.
