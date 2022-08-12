AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Short Interest Update

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 520,800 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the July 15th total of 331,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at AZZ

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.49 per share, for a total transaction of $212,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,550 shares in the company, valued at $7,246,669.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AZZ by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,825,000 after acquiring an additional 42,479 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 146,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $45.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.46. AZZ has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.59.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.37. AZZ had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $314.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AZZ will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

