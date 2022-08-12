Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 598,800 shares, an increase of 57.8% from the July 15th total of 379,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.6 days.
Dundee Precious Metals Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DPMLF opened at $5.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.73. The company has a market cap of $996.23 million, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.52. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $7.85.
Dundee Precious Metals Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.82%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.
