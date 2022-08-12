Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 598,800 shares, an increase of 57.8% from the July 15th total of 379,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DPMLF opened at $5.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.73. The company has a market cap of $996.23 million, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.52. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $7.85.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$11.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.25 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Dundee Securities raised Dundee Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$8.75 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.96.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

