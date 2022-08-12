Short Interest in Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) Rises By 58.7%

Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,800 shares, a growth of 58.7% from the July 15th total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 78.9 days.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Covivio from €73.00 ($74.49) to €62.00 ($63.27) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Shares of Covivio stock opened at $64.20 on Friday. Covivio has a 1 year low of $54.40 and a 1 year high of $80.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.21.

A preferred real estate player at the European level, Covivio is close to its end users, capturing their aspirations, combining work, travel, living, and co-inventing vibrant spaces. A benchmark in the European real estate market with 25 Billion in assets, Covivio offers support to companies, hotel brands and territories in their pursuit for attractiveness, transformation and responsible performance.

