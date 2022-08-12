Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Healthcare Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HR. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.29.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of HR opened at $26.07 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $34.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.90 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,779,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 131,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 458.64%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.