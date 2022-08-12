Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for MiNK Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:INKT)

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MiNK Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.23). The consensus estimate for MiNK Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.96) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for MiNK Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.42) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.10) EPS.

Get MiNK Therapeutics alerts:

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02).

MiNK Therapeutics Stock Up 9.1 %

INKT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of MiNK Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on MiNK Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ INKT opened at $1.68 on Friday. MiNK Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $22.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiNK Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics stock. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 345,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. owned about 1.03% of MiNK Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About MiNK Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MiNK Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiNK Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.