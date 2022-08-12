Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for International Seaways, Inc. Raised by B. Riley (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of International Seaways in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.96. The consensus estimate for International Seaways’ current full-year earnings is $3.25 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for International Seaways’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

Get International Seaways alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of International Seaways from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on International Seaways from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Seaways currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

International Seaways Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Seaways

NYSE:INSW opened at $28.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00. International Seaways has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $28.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in International Seaways by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,715,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,546,000 after acquiring an additional 189,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Seaways by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,511,000 after purchasing an additional 64,562 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,280,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,180,000 after purchasing an additional 16,434 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 8.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,838,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,162,000 after buying an additional 136,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brightlight Capital Management LP bought a new stake in International Seaways in the 1st quarter worth about $20,511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at International Seaways

In other news, CAO James D. Small III sold 19,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $444,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,050.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO James D. Small III sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $444,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,050.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James D. Small III sold 7,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $156,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,570.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $645,360 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is -48.00%.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Featured Stories

