Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.85) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.68). The consensus estimate for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ current full-year earnings is ($2.97) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.27) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.83) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ITCI. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.56.

ITCI stock opened at $57.02 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $66.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.99.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.16). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 232.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The firm had revenue of $55.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,235,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $431,029,000 after purchasing an additional 112,167 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,788,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $476,577,000 after buying an additional 912,268 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,924,000 after buying an additional 748,651 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter worth about $248,502,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,388,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,003,000 after buying an additional 92,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

