Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Given a €33.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Grenke (ETR:GLJ – Get Rating) has been assigned a €33.00 ($33.67) target price by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GLJ. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($51.02) price target on shares of Grenke in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Warburg Research set a €35.30 ($36.02) price target on shares of Grenke in a research note on Thursday.

GLJ opened at €25.72 ($26.24) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 12.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.11. Grenke has a twelve month low of €20.98 ($21.41) and a twelve month high of €38.66 ($39.45). The company has a fifty day moving average of €24.89 and a 200-day moving average of €25.83.

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, leasing, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral equipment, software, telecommunication and copying and medical technology, as well as other IT products.

