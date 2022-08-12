Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) Given a €42.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Bilfinger (ETR:GBF – Get Rating) received a €42.00 ($42.86) price target from analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.73% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, UBS Group set a €28.00 ($28.57) target price on Bilfinger in a research note on Thursday.

Bilfinger Stock Down 5.2 %

GBF stock opened at €28.24 ($28.82) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €29.03 and its 200 day moving average is €32.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.81. Bilfinger has a 1-year low of €25.04 ($25.55) and a 1-year high of €39.44 ($40.24).

Bilfinger Company Profile

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers engineering, project, maintenance, turnaround, rotating equipment, and inspection services. It also provides new construction and decommissioning of nuclear power plants, treatment of radioactive waste, nuclear fusion services.

