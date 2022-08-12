Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) PT Set at €22.00 by Berenberg Bank

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ – Get Rating) received a €22.00 ($22.45) price objective from investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 12.70% from the stock’s current price.

DEQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($23.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.50 ($17.86) target price on Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Monday, May 16th. HSBC set a €22.50 ($22.96) price target on Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($22.45) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Shares of Deutsche EuroShop stock opened at €25.20 ($25.71) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €22.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of €18.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98. Deutsche EuroShop has a 12-month low of €13.26 ($13.53) and a 12-month high of €22.60 ($23.06).

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

