Sandeep Mathrani Acquires 50,000 Shares of WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) Stock

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) CEO Sandeep Mathrani acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $249,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,335,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,632,204.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

WeWork Stock Performance

WeWork stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. WeWork Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $14.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.17.

WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $815.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.31 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that WeWork Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WeWork

WE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of WeWork in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on WeWork in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on WeWork in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on WeWork in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in WeWork in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $697,270,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of WeWork during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WeWork by 4,959.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 168,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 164,769 shares during the last quarter. GRS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WeWork in the fourth quarter worth $6,989,000. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in WeWork by 133.1% during the first quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,787,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,471,000 after buying an additional 3,304,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

About WeWork

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

