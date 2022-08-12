New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,388 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in New Relic were worth $3,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 18.0% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in New Relic during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Relic in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Relic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of New Relic from $96.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen cut their price target on New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded New Relic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

Insider Activity

New Relic Stock Down 0.9 %

In other New Relic news, CEO William Staples sold 4,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $173,406.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,430.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Steve Hurn sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $96,692.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,430.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO William Staples sold 4,002 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $173,406.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,430.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 103,847 shares of company stock worth $5,723,101 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

New Relic stock opened at $68.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 0.97. New Relic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $129.70.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $205.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.92 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About New Relic

(Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.