State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 85,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in OneMain were worth $4,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,209,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in OneMain by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in OneMain by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OMF. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on OneMain from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on OneMain from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $62.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.91.

OneMain Price Performance

OneMain stock opened at $39.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.61. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.22 and a 12-month high of $60.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.22.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.07). OneMain had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 37.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.17%.

Insider Activity at OneMain

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.23 per share, with a total value of $40,230.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,064,890.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.23 per share, for a total transaction of $40,230.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,612 shares in the company, valued at $14,064,890.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.08 per share, with a total value of $42,642.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,936 shares in the company, valued at $12,530,666.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Articles

