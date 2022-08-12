State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 106,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Natera were worth $4,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Natera by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,079,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $474,337,000 after acquiring an additional 355,574 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Natera by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,887,000 after acquiring an additional 204,621 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,815,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $169,589,000 after buying an additional 456,158 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Natera by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,284,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,924,000 after acquiring an additional 81,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Natera by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,258,000 after acquiring an additional 36,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NTRA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Natera from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Natera to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their target price on Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Natera from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.18.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $53.59 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $129.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.16. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.67 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 79.57% and a negative return on equity of 95.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.32) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -5.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Natera news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $26,460.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,460.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Natera news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $26,460.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,460.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $26,884.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,531.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,966 shares of company stock worth $550,755. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

