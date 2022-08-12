Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $5.49, but opened at $6.00. Riskified shares last traded at $5.69, with a volume of 5,959 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $59.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.59 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 69.08% and a negative return on equity of 26.19%. Riskified’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.41) EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RSKD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Riskified from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Riskified from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Riskified presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riskified

Riskified Stock Up 11.1 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Riskified by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,240,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,731,000 after acquiring an additional 420,516 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Riskified by 128.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 4,560,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,273 shares during the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC raised its holdings in Riskified by 344.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 3,380,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,419,000 after buying an additional 2,620,437 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Riskified in the fourth quarter worth $22,674,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Riskified by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,314,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,190,000 after acquiring an additional 97,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.56. The firm has a market cap of $980.43 million and a PE ratio of -2.46.

Riskified Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

