Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $5.49, but opened at $6.00. Riskified shares last traded at $5.69, with a volume of 5,959 shares traded.
The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $59.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.59 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 69.08% and a negative return on equity of 26.19%. Riskified’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.41) EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
RSKD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Riskified from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Riskified from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Riskified presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.71.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riskified
Riskified Stock Up 11.1 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.56. The firm has a market cap of $980.43 million and a PE ratio of -2.46.
Riskified Company Profile
Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Riskified (RSKD)
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.