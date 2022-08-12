Workiva (NYSE:WK) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $105.00. The stock had previously closed at $68.52, but opened at $78.05. Workiva shares last traded at $77.31, with a volume of 5,821 shares traded.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WK. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WK. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the first quarter valued at about $57,921,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Workiva by 23.9% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,876,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $221,466,000 after acquiring an additional 362,293 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Workiva by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,467,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,435,000 after acquiring an additional 328,993 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 31.4% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 977,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,367,000 after acquiring an additional 233,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Workiva by 17.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,099,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,776,000 after purchasing an additional 167,320 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workiva Trading Down 2.1 %

Workiva Company Profile

The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.32 and a 200-day moving average of $88.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.60 and a beta of 1.44.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Further Reading

