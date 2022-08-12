Bvf Partners L. P/Il Sells 7,210,566 Shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Stock

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 7,210,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total value of $44,128,663.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,839 shares in the company, valued at $121,414.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
CTI BioPharma Stock Down 5.0 %
Shares of CTIC opened at $5.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.76. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80.
CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen started coverage on CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CTI BioPharma has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.
CTI BioPharma Company Profile
CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CTI BioPharma (CTIC)
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.