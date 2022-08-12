CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il Sells 7,210,566 Shares

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 7,210,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $44,128,663.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,414.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CTI BioPharma Stock Performance

Shares of CTI BioPharma stock opened at $5.71 on Friday. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.76.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTI BioPharma

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTIC shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen started coverage on CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CTI BioPharma has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 354.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 11.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

