Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,194 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $4,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 14.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 650,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,441,000 after purchasing an additional 83,976 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 14,477 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 22,374 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 143.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,029,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,482,000 after buying an additional 12,989 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.38.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $88.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Wintrust Financial Co. has a one year low of $69.75 and a one year high of $105.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.26.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.21). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.68%.

About Wintrust Financial

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.