State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $4,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Freshpet by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 16,148 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 218,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,816,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 36,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the period.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $48.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.86 and a beta of 0.87. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.22 and a 52-week high of $159.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $146.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.89 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $544,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FRPT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Freshpet from $135.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Freshpet from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Freshpet from $130.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Freshpet Profile

(Get Rating)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.